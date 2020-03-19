Europe aerial imaging market to experience rapid growth

Europe is one of the leading advocates in technology advancements and scientific researches in recent times. The latest developments is the drone technology to assist and aid several industrial as well as defense purposes related to monitoring and inspection. The Europe Aerial Imaging Market is largely benefited by these developments as the drone technology enables a promising market for indigenous as well as foreign market players. Also termed as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones enhance agricultural, transport, and military and defense capabilities and create a new scope of opportunities in these fields. Furthermore, in commercial utilization, drone technology largely benefits the construction and real estate sector. It also offers a faster and autonomous solution for inspection and detection in remote places without human interference. The drone market is projected to expand and acquire an output of nearly $10.98 billion by 2035 and $16.46 billion by 2050. This statistic reflects the huge benefit that the Europe aerial imaging market will leverage from the increasing demand for drones in the forthcoming years. With the significant potential to emerge as an imperative market leader in the drone technology application, the major applicationis in commercial and government businesses in Europe. Moreover, the drone is also used for residential utilization such as photography in celebrations, moving halls, and many more. The growing popularity and adoption of the drone in Europe are boosting the domestic aerial imaging market size in recent times. Consequently, the Europe aerial imaging market acquired revenue of $310 million in FY 2018. Also, with incrementing demand for this sector, the Europe aerial imaging market is anticipated to grow at a 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

=> Hike in Real Estate and Construction Activities:

The construction sector remains one of the most profited industries which is experiencing a huge scope of growth opportunity in the past decades. The collaboration of drone technology with civil engineering offers several real-time advantages to end-use customers. As the most important tool of communication and surveillance, drone facilitates aerial imaging of remote sections of the construction area. Furthermore, the drone also enables the real-time site-seeing capability in the real estate sector by capturing better photographs and videos. As a result, this helps improve the marketing of properties and successfully triggers clients’ attention with unique imaging sources. The Germany construction sector gained a total profit of $233.6 billion as of 2016. This profit was contributed by real estate activities, construction activities, and architectural, engineering activities, and others.

Sr. No.

Commercial Sectors

Percentile Profit Share (%)

Net Profit Contribution (In USD ($) Billion)

1

Construction

44

112.1

2

Real Estate

30

76.4

3

Architecture and Engineering

16

42.5

4

Others

10

25.2

-European Commission

Besides, the Eurostat Survey on real estate activities highlights a steady growth and profit of the real estate activities in the European Union. It shows more than 70% profit share by renting and operating real estate properties and more than 20% profit generation by contractual real estate activities in 2016. Accordingly, this positively affected the aerial imaging market in this region since real estate activities rely heavily on drone technology. Also, owing to the huge application of aerial imaging in real estate and construction activities, this segment will increase at a robust CAGR of 14.87% through to 2025.

=> Heavy Utilization in Offshore Wind Farms:

Remote monitoring combined with advanced sensors technology is a breakthrough advancement triggering the interest of several industries across the world. Giant offshore wind farms require regular asset management and inspection for efficient functioning and higher productivity. Concurrently, drone aerial imaging and sensors technology aids wind-turbine surveillance with automated signaling about system and machine failure. Resultantly, it reduces the additional expenditure on manual processes thereby boosting the overall economic output. Currently, European offshore wind farms are generating huge economic profit. It is also likely to expand in the next few years owing to the high proclivity towards renewable energy production such as wind energy. Nearly 200 wind turbines are fully grid and 149 turbines were built in eight wind farms in Europe in 2018. This signifies the potential demand for drone technology for turbine maintenance activities in this region. Significantly, the demand for UAVs will elevate in the forecasted years which will also uplift the total Europe aerial imaging market size.

