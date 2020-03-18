Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market Growth and Demand for Fortified Carbonated Beverages

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and demanding healthy beverages with low levels of fat, cholesterol, and sugar and with new flavors. Catering to the above demand, market players in the beverage industry are shifting their focus on developing processed drinks that are rich in nutrient values and can manage energy balance. Along with that, a rapid surge in the expansion of the fast-food chains in which nearly every meal is coupled with a carbonated soft drink has given upliftment to the demand of the carbonated beverages. Approximately 84.8 million adults consume fast food on any given day in the United States. Fast-food chains such as McDonald's or Domino’s Pizza have made soft drink ordering, an inevitable habit by incorporating the carbonated beverages in their affordable meal plans. This indirectly drives consumers to opt for such ready-to-go meals instead of standalone dishes which helps in boosting carbonated soft drinks sales thereby augmenting the beverage processing equipment market growth. Furthermore, the demand is also rising as the consumers are more inclined towards healthy drinks that have essential micronutrients which plays a significant role in fueling the carbonated beverage processing equipment market sales.

The global carbonated beverage processing equipment market size was valued at of $18.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period 2019-2025.

Nowadays, consumers across the globe are spending more on soft drinks due to the improved standard of living, which in turn, incite the carbonated beverage processing equipment market share. Carbonated beverages include sparkling water, soda, and other fizzy drinks. Carbonated beverages usually contain carbonated water, flavorings, colorings, and sweeteners. The rapid change in consumer preferences has led to increased demand for functional beverages that are rich in nutrition content, which is expected to boost the growth of the carbonated beverage processing equipment market size. Carbonated water is the key ingredient used in the production of soft drinks, which provides various health benefits such as improving constipation, reducing stomach ache, and cures nausea, because of its hydrating nature. Owing to these health benefits of carbonated beverages, the carbonated beverage processing equipment market is surging in the global marketplace.

Beverage processing equipment such as mixing tanks are generally used for mixing water, sugar, and concentrate in the required proportions in the beverage industry. On the other hand, soda fountain machine dispenses carbonated soft drinks, these fountain dispensers are widely seen in convenience stores, restaurants, and concession stands. This device combines the flavored syrup and carbon dioxide with chilled water in different flavors. Various flavor syrups such as fruit and herbal are included in the soft drinks, to make them more effervescent in appearance. Blow molding machine is used in the manufacturing of hollow objects such as jars and bottles in large quantities. The containers or jars which are produced by molding machine can be used as storage units in the beverage industry. Furthermore, labelling machine or labeler paste printed labels are used on packaging materials such as bottles, vials, containers, and ampoules. These widespread applications of carbonated beverage processing equipment market is thriving in the global marketplace.

North America Holding Major Share of the Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market

North America generated 35% of the carbonated beverage processing equipment market global revenue in 2018. Caffeine which is used as an ingredient in the soft drinks helps to stimulate the human nervous system, to protect against Parkinson’s disease, and various liver diseases including cirrhosis, and colon cancer. The increasing consumption of carbonated soft drinks in this region is attributed to its high amounts of caffeine content that attracts a millennial population, is the major driving factor for the carbonated beverage processing equipment market. United States beverage industry attaining a revenue of $182.6 billion each year. Furthermore, the presence of leading market players such as PepsiCo, Inc. and The Coca-Cola Company also led the demand for this market in North America. Increasing consumption of sports drinks like Powerade, manufactured and marketed by The Coca-Cola Company is boosting the growth of carbonated soft drink market, which in turn, carbonated beverage processing equipment market share. These drinks constitute high sugar content which provides instant energy and elevates the performance of the athlete. Furthermore, ready-to-drink and iced tea drinks are gaining momentum in the carbonated soft drinks market in this region. These drinks contain antioxidants, which are helpful in brain function.

Innovations in Flavored Drinks Sector Catering the Demand for the Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market

The application segment that will be creating the most lucrative opportunities for the carbonated beverage processing equipment market is flavored drinks. This application segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% through to 2025. Market players in the beverage industry are continuously thriving for innovations in terms of flavors, packaging, ingredients, and formulations to increase the sales of their products and brand value. For instance, Perrier, France-based carbonated mineral water supplier has launched a new peach flavor to its existing line up of carbonated mineral water in April 2018. The new product uses natural flavors, it’s sugar-free and has zero calories. Thus, these innovations will fuel the growth of the carbonated beverage processing equipment market.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email: sales@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)