global dairy processing equipment market influenced by the advanced robotic equipment

High-Tech Robotic Milking and Packaging Solution:

Automation and robotic technology are penetrating several fields of industrial operations in today’s tech-driven world. The dairy processing equipment market is hugely benefitted with the inclusion of robotic machinery to offer a convenient solution to one of the largest industries, the dairy. Enhancing the production capacity, the dairy industries leverages the application of automation technology services in milking and packaging procedures. Robot handling reduces manual intervention in dairy processing which significantly reduces human error in a minimal time limit faced by the dairy sector. This eventually increases the economic output with an increased production capacity thereby boosting the dairy processing equipment market demand. One of the most impactful trends in the modern dairy market, robotic milking equipment uses laser technology to locate the milking area. Besides, it automatically disinfects and pours desired milk into bags, bottles, and pouches. Consequently, this automation equipment complies with the clinical safety procedures and also provides precision filling of desired containers. Apart from increasing the milking and overall production frequency, robotic automation enhances packaging capabilities in these industries. The automation units deliver high-performance services in packaging and palletizing processes. This is achieved with voice command response, computerized monitoring, and human-friendly attributes. Significantly, these high-tech solutions are likely to expedite the packaging in several processed dairy products such as cheese, curd, butter, and others. Robotic packaging equipment reduces human interference since they are integrated with smart sensors technology and advanced measuring systems. As a result, these equipment simplify complex manual processes which proffers an advantage to the dairy processing equipment market. Offering a long-term economic boost to the dairy processing industries, robotic milker and packaging equipment will leverage huge demand in the forthcoming years. Facilitated by the novel technology trends and high demand for dairy products across the world, the global Dairy Processing Equipment Market size stood at $9 billion in 2018. Resultantly, this market is projected to experience a 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Investments and New Developments in the Dairy Processing Equipment Market:

The dairy market is prospering considerably in the past few decades all across the world. The constant growth and expansion are facilitated by the huge investment in the production and processing of the dairy industry. Resultantly, it positively affects the global dairy processing equipment market since the dairy industry requires an adequate supply of equipment to boost its productivity and meet customer demands. Ireland led the EU dairy processing market with an investment of 1.33c per liter annually over the FY 2015, 2016, and 2017. This is followed by the UK, Denmark, and others. This also highlights the huge prospect for the dairy processing equipment market revenue growth. Moreover, in the APAC region, China stands out with a major contribution to the dairy processing industry. For instance, the dairy giant in this region, China Mengniu Dairy, generated a 49% profit in the year 2018 which accounted for around $425.73 million. Furthermore, it also inaugurated its new yogurt manufacturing company in Indonesia. Consequently, these developments are likely to influence the demand for the niche market which will eventually elevate the dairy processing equipment market size.

Key Application and Regional Market Analysis:

Being one of the daily diet requirements, fluid processed milk has a huge demand in industrial as well as domesticrequirements worldwide. Processed milk is largely dependent on milk frother, milking machine, pasteurizer, and many others. Pasteurized milk categories such as full-fat milk, skimmed milk, and flavored milk are hugely consumed by several sections of the society. Furthermore, the trend of beverage milk products is accelerating the growth of this industry. Owing to the growth of the milk processing industry, there is a huge need for advanced and efficient equipment to maintain a demand-supply balance. Consumption of dairy products is expected to increase by 25% between 2015 and 2024. As a result, the application of dairy processing equipment in the milk processing industry is anticipated to grow at 4.8% CAGR THROUGH TO 2025.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email: sales@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC: IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food and Beverages, Information Technology, and Life sciences and Healthcare.