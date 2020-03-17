FourKites Expands Leadership Team in Response to Unprecedented Market Momentum

FourKites®, the #1 supply chain visibility platform, today has announced several new leaders to its management team to fully capitalize on unprecedented demand from shippers, brokers, 3PLs and carriers for the company’s market-leading platform. Steve Rotter joins as Chief Marketing Officer; Frank Iannotti steps in as Chief Revenue Officer; Christine Schoeff joins as Senior Vice President, Human Resources; and Glenn Koepke takes over as Vice President of Network Enablement.

“With the world’s largest and fastest-growing network of shippers, a rapidly expanding portfolio of innovative solutions, and a team that has nearly quadrupled in size over the last two years, FourKites enters 2020 in a position of incredible strength,” said FourKites CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “I’m thrilled to welcome Steve, Frank, Christine and Glenn to our team, and I’m confident that their proven leadership abilities will ensure even greater success during a time of tremendous growth.”

An award winning CMO and recognized as one of the top-100 influencers in marketing, Rotter has held executive leadership positions with multiple hyper-growth software companies. His past roles include leading marketing for Brightcove, which IPO’d in 2012, and Q-Link which was acquired by Adobe and most recently chief marketing officer at tech unicorn OutSystems. “As an industry pioneer, FourKites has everything needed to be the next billion dollar brand - a hot market, great technology and world class customers getting real value,” said Rotter.

Iannotti, who will lead FourKites’ global sales organization, brings more than 20 years of global sales management. His track record includes successful building and leading high-performance teams at enterprise giants such as Procore Technologies, No. 6 on Forbes’ Cloud 100 list, NetSuite, Salesforce, SAP and PeopleSoft. “I’m thrilled to join the organization that created and continues to define the exciting - and relatively young - supply chain visibility category,” said Iannotti. “I look forward to helping FourKites fully capitalize on the growth opportunity ahead with a best-in-class sales organization.”

Schoeff brings over 20 years of executive talent leadership experience with transformational market leaders including Vibes, TicketNow, Millward Brown/Kantar and Prudential. She is also Co-Chair of Women Influence Chicago, the Illinois Technology Association’s board with a mission to develop and elevate women in tech. “I’m excited to join FourKites’ team that is so clearly passionate about culture and customer results,” said Schoeff. “I look forward to helping ensure we continue to nurture this special culture, drive global growth and bring even more of the industry’s top talent onboard.” Schoeff will lead the strategy and execution of FourKites’ global HR and Talent programs.

Koepke comes to FourKites with 16 years in the logistics services industry, having led teams in operations, supply chain engineering, operational excellence and solution design to help complex global shippers transform their business into cutting-edge supply chains. “I am thrilled to be part of a transformational company, where FourKiters are so passionate about solving age-old industry challenges," said Koepke. “I look forward to working with my team to ensure that the FourKites’ network - which includes more shippers than any other visibility network on the planet, by many multiples - will continue to outpace the competition and serve as the industry’s best source for insights that can improve supply chain operations.” Koepke will lead FourKites’ Network Enablement strategy, with a focus on facilitating and scaling the company’s supply chain visibility network and solutions.

Just six years ago, FourKites created the category of real-time visibility, enabling shippers to improve on-time delivery and orchestrate their supply chains based on actionable data and predictive intelligence. With a network that now includes more than 400 of the world’s top shippers, including 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies and nine of the top-10 CPG companies, FourKites tracks more than 600,000 shipments every day.