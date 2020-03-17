Safety will be top of mind on National Forklift Safety Day 2020

The Industrial Truck Association (ITA) created National Forklift Safety Day in 2014 as an opportunity for the industry to educate customers, policymakers, and government officials about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of proper operator training. Now in its seventh year, the lineup of speakers at the annual event, to be held June 9 in Washington, D.C., reflects the lift truck industry’s strong commitment to safety and education.

Leading the program will be ITA’s longtime president, Brian Feehan, and this year’s National Forklift Safety Day chair, Chuck Moratz, senior vice president of global engineering at Clark Material Handling USA.

On June 8, an educational program for members and invited guests will highlight government policies and regulations affecting forklift operator training and safety. The main event will be held June 9, with a morning program on a variety of forklift safety-related topics. While the program details have not yet been confirmed, previous years have featured representatives from the U.S. House of Representatives, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and industrial safety and risk management professionals. In the afternoon, ITA members will visit Capitol Hill to meet with their congressional representatives.

The Tuesday, June 9, program is open to forklift end users. The event is free but advance registration is required. For more information, contact ITA at www.indtrk.org/contact or (202) 296-9880. That same day, forklift manufacturers and dealers around the country will also hold local events to enhance awareness of safe practices in warehouses, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, and other environments where forklifts are in use.

ITA represents manufacturers of lift trucks, AGVs, and similar equipment in North America. The organization promotes standards development, advances engineering and safety practices, disseminates statistical information, and holds industry forums.