Food Container Disposable Market Outlook and Future Scope Analysis Forecast to 2023

Global Food Container Disposable Market by Type (Rigid, Flexible), Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Glass), Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy, Meat Products, Frozen Food, Baked and Confectionary Products), Region — Forecast till 2023

Food Container Disposable Market Scenario

Food storage containers are mainly used for preservation, storage, and transport purposes to increase the shelf-life of a product. Food Container Disposables should be sturdy enough to ensure that the food contained in the package is not damaged or spoiled. Growing consumer awareness about the environmental and sustainability issues regarding food packaging is expected to influence the Food Container Disposable market.

Increasing awareness regarding environmental issues, adoption of new regulatory requirements by manufacturers, growing health awareness and development of new and eco-friendly packaging material are some of the factors driving the market towards growth. Furthermore, due to government rules and regulations, companies are investing in biodegradable plastics to cater to the demand for rigid packaging products.

Key Players

The key players of global Food Container Disposable Market include Bemis Company, Inc. (US), Berry Plastics Corporation (US), Crown (US), Graham Packaging Company (US), Graphic Packaging International, LLC (US), Ball Corporation (US), Constar International UK Ltd. (UK), Anchor Glass Container Corporation (US), Plastipak Holdings, Inc. (US), PRINTPACK (US).

Food Container Disposable Market Segmentation

The global Food Container Disposable market has been segmented based on type, material, application, product, and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into rigid and flexible packaging. Rigid containers are utilized extensively in the food & beverage industry for facilitating convenience in handling food products and preventing damages. Rigid packaging products have high stiffness, high impact strength, and high barrier properties. On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into plastic, paper & paper boards, metal, glass, and others. Plastic accounts for the highest share with respect to consumption in the manufacturing of Food Container Disposables followed by paper & paper boards. Glass storage containers generally have a plastic lid that helps in keeping the container airtight. These containers are available in clear, frosted, and colored varieties.

Moreover, by application, the market has been segmented into fruits & vegetables, dairy products, meat products, frozen foods, and baked and confectionary. The dairy and frozen meat segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and is expected to continue to dominate the market. Frozen food was the leading segment and is expected to show strong growth.

Regional Analysis of Global Food Container Disposable Market

North America accounts for the largest share of the market. The reasons contributing to the growth of the Food Container Disposable market in this region include growing use of packaged goods, reduce waste, increasing adoption of small-sized Food Container Disposables in homes, and the demand for fresh foods. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the Food Container Disposable market, followed by Europe. The reasons contributing to the growth in this region include increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle, increased popularity of packaged food, and increasing aggregate demand for canned food among consumers.

