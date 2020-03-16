Global Smart Labels Market Size to Aggrandize by 2021 at a Decent CAGR - 2021

Smart Labels Market Size Overview

A smart label is an identification tag more informative than a barcode. This technology embedded in packaging can track the product information in real-time and is available at a much reasonable price. Different types of smart labels including printable labels, chip labels, and electronic labels are used based on the kind of applications such as food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing & retail, automotive, logistics, and FMCG among others.

Acknowledging the traction, the market is vibrating with currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global Smart Labels Market Size is estimated to perceive a humongous growth by 2021 registering a fabulous CAGR throughout the forecasted period (2016 – 2021).

Key Players

The market is driven by some of the leading players including

Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd.

CCL Industries Inc.

Checkpoint Systems Inc.

Display data Ltd.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Sato Holdings Corporation

Willian Frick & Company

Smartrac N.V.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Intermec Inc.

ASK S.A.

Graphic Label Inc.

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Muhlbauer Holding Ag & Co. Kgaa Alien Technology Inc.

Segmentations

The global Smart Labels Market Size is segmented into four key dynamics;

By Types : RFID, Electronic Shelf Label, and Sensing Label, among others.

By Applications : Electronic & IT asset, Retail, and Perishable goods, among others.

By End-use industries : Healthcare & pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing & Retail, Automotive, logistics, and FMCG among others.

By Region : North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

The Smart Labels Market Size in the Asia Pacific region is witnessing a rapid expansion stage due to the growing markets in China, Japan, and India. The wide adoption of these labels across the manufacturing sector is the key force driving the market growth in India and China, and placing these countries at the leading positions contributing the market growth in the region.

The APAC market of smart labels has been valued substantially which is expected to grow further by the end of the forecast period. Besides, the rapid economic growth allowing substantial investments in the retail sector along with the growing manufacturing industries and the security concerns rising alongside induce the demand for smart labels.

North American region closely following the market in the APAC is emerging as one of the lucrative markets for smart labels. Technological advancement and increased adoption of smart labels across various industry verticals are some of the key driving forces substantiating the market growth. Simultaneously, augmented demand & availability of quality smart labels is driving the growth in the region.

The European region is another promising market for smart labels and is expected to witness a fabulous growth during the review period. The increasing adoption of smart labels by small and medium scale businesses and increasing number of data centers is stimulating the market growth in the region.

