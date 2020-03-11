Modex 2020: Lift truck trivial pursuit

The Propane Educational & Research Council (PERC) challenged attendees of the Modex 2020 supply chain trade show to a game of lift truck trivia in an effort to better educate people about the benefits of propane-powered forklift trucks.

“Propane forklifts lower emissions, have convenient refueling, and are safe for your crew whether they operate inside or outdoors,” said Jeremy Wishart, director of off-road business development at PERC. “The forklift trivia challenge is a fun way for us to showcase all the economic and environmental benefits propane can provide to businesses.”

Interested in playing along at home? Try out the app online at PERC’s website.

On a more serious note, Wishart was also discussing how PERC has worked with Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA) and clean energy company Tecogen to develop technology to reduce tailpipe emission to near-zero levels as defined by CARB (California Air Resources Board) certification standards. He also highlighted the organization’s work with the University of Kentucky to create a hybrid propane-electric drive system. The propane engine would allow the battery to keep its charge during an entire shift and shut off when entering environments such as cold-storage areas.