Modex 2020: Blue Yonder extends identity as fully cloud-native software vendor

Supply chain software vendor Blue Yonder Inc. continued to roll out its new corporate identity, featuring a recent name change from JDA Software Inc. and an evolution of its software suite that has grown beyond its former “Luminate” branding to include a foundation of predictive analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) for all the firm’s products.

Across an array of applications such as warehouse tasking, warehouse management system (WMS), and control tower software, Scottsdale, Arizona-based Blue Yonder says it now delivers all its platforms as software as a service (SaaS)-based, cloud-native tools equipped with machine learning (ML).

Also at the show, Blue Yonder unveiled its newest slate of user group officers, led by new Blue Yonder Users Group President Denise Sabo, the senior manager of planning systems at Ralph Lauren Corp. User group vice presidents include: Randy Buffon, the vice president of planning, replenishment and merchandise operations for West Marine; Paul Longshaw, a project and account manager for supply chain at Iceland Foods Ltd.; Jonathan Mayes, a supply chain IT manager for Waitrose Ltd.; as well as new Users Group Administrative Director Kristin Denkin, a subject matter expert and demand planner for Ingram Micro.