Modex 2020: RightHand Robotics showcases alliances with fulfillment platforms

Autonomous robotic picking solution provider RightHand Robotics (RHR) promoted its partnerships with other fulfillment technology platforms on Wednesday at the Modex trade show in Atlanta.

RHR systems are being used in production environments as piece-picking devices in connection with material handling platforms from Tompkins Robotics, Honeywell Intelligrated, SSI Schaeffer, Opex, Yaskawa, Cognex, Eurosort, and other products, the firm said.

Whichever system it is partnered with, the RHR picking arm and grasping hand generates performance data, allowing managers to analyze the results with an RHR fleet management tool, RHR’s head of product and marketing Vince Martinelli said at the show. Just as car racing teams treat their pit stops during competitions in the “Ford v Ferrari” movie, warehouse managers know that if they lose 10 minutes of time for equipment repairs during a peak fulfillment rush, they can never get that time back, Martinelli said.

To avoid that wasted time, RHR users can use the fleet management dashboard to drill down into fulfillment exceptions, and then whittle down inefficient issues like empty boxes of stock, a missing receiving tote, or items that cannot be picked through automation.

