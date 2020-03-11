MODEX 2020: Twinlode, Körber Supply Chain form strategic partnership

Warehouse automation and storage systems integrator Twinlode Automation and supply chain technology solutions provider Körber Supply Chain have formed a strategic partnership focused on the North American warehousing and material handling market, the companies said during this week’s MODEX 2020 conference in Atlanta. Körber Supply Chain is part of German technology giant Körber AG.

The companies will work together to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for North American customers, capitalizing on Twinlode’s strength serving the food and beverage and cold storage markets. The deal also leverage’s Körber’s global strength in software, automation, voice, robotics, and material handling. The supply chain technology giant recently announced a rebranding strategy, officially giving its various subsidiaries the Körber name. Earlier this month, it announced that subsidiary HighJump Software Inc. is now part of Körber Supply Chain Software, for example.

Combined, the companies deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions, offering Twinlode’s material handling automation solutions with Körber’s broader supply chain offering, the companies said. Together, the companies will plan, engineer, and deliver supply chain solutions from beginning to end, giving customers a single source to streamline workflows and processes, enhance productivity, and increase throughput, the companies also said.

“Twinlode Automation is pleased to be partnering with a global leader such as Körber Supply Chain for automated warehousing projects in North America,” Twinlode Automation President Mike Klaer said in a statement announcing the partnership. “With this relationship comes the opportunity to expand our expertise and provide more complete solutions for automation, intelligence, software, and racking needs to our customers. We look forward to a long and successful relationship for years to come.”