Flexible Foam Market worth USD 65 Billion by 2025

According to a new research report by the market research and strategy consulting firm, Global Market Insights, Inc, Flexible Foam Market set to reach USD 65 billion by 2025. Global flexible foam market size is predicted to witness remarkable growth in the forthcoming years owing to the rise in disposable income among people which steers the demand for luxury beddings and other consumer goods. The use of the product in various industries such as furniture and upholstery, packaging, construction, and transportation will positively influence flexible foam industry outlook in the coming years.

Demand for memory and viscoelastic foam in mattresses and bedding products coupled with the burgeoning flexible packaging industry owing to improved protection against movement during shipping will fuel the market growth. Moreover, increased efforts of the manufacturers towards providing lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles will support the production of flexible foams. Durability, improved safety, high resiliency, lightweight and comfort are some of the pivotal factors increasing the application of the product across several industries. The growing aim of the manufacturers to develop bio-based materials will complement the product demand.

Technological advancements in the e-commerce industry have enabled the online retailing companies to adopt diversified channels that will create notable gains up to 2025. Growing internet penetration in Asia has significantly improved product demand. For instance, internet penetration in China was over 45% in the year 2015. Development of viscoelastic flexible foams providing enhanced comfort and moisture resistance will foster the product demand in the automotive & furniture industry.

Industry participants are focusing on expanding their regional presence through strategic mergers & acquisitions to cater to the growing consumer requirements. For instance, In May 2012, INOAC and Rogers entered into a joint venture to open a new polyurethane production line in Suzhou, China. The deal is expected to aid the companies in strengthening their foothold the region as well as enable them to ensure a steady source of raw material supply to aid their operations in the Asia Pacific.

Furniture & upholstery end-use segment dominated the flexible foam market registering over 6% CAGR up to 2025. Surging consumer spending capacity for premium cushion technology in developing economies including India, South Africa, and the UAE will provide a strong business outlook for the furniture end-use. Recent technological developments in the flexible foam industry have enabled the manufacturers to develop viscoelastic products that provide excellent protection against microorganisms and allergens, better durability and longer product life.

Asia Pacific's flexible foam market will grow significantly owing to the increasing presence of online platforms to provide a wide range of products that will augment regional growth. Shifting consumer interests for home interior products are boosting the demand for different flexible foam types in the industry. Expansion of prominent furniture brands in the region to provide superior quality and low-cost furniture and upholsteries will steer the flexible foam market growth. For instance, in September 2017, IKEA, Swedish-furniture manufacturer, and retailer announced to open its first distribution center in India to enhance its industry share.

Key players in the flexible foam industry includes BASF SE, Covestro AG, JSP Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Huntsman International, Rogers Corporation, Woodbridge Foam Corporation, Recticel, SEKISUI CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., ZOTEFOAMS, INOAC Corporation, Vita Cellular Foams, ORSA foam Spa, Carpenter Co, Kaneka Corporation, Changzhou Xingang Plastic Products Co. Ltd., Greiner Foam International, Sheela Foam, and American Excelsior Company.