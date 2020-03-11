Cone crushers have been used as primary, secondary and tertiary crushers for quite a long time.

They are widely employed for crushing hard and abrasive materials in both the aggregate and mining industries.

Designed especially for the hardest material types, cone crushers are one of the best choices for crushing river gravel, basalt and granite, along with abrasive materials in the mining industry like iron, chrome, magnesite and copper ores.

The robust design and high-grade cast steel body of our cone crushers provide the strength and stability necessary for crushing extra-hard materials while ensuring low maintenance costs.

Automation helps to increase the security of the crusher in case non-crushable material, such as a piece of metal, enters into the crusher cavity and causes high pressure.

The relief valve is opened automatically, releasing hydraulic oil from the cylinders to prevent the machine from being severely damaged.

Our automation system maintains closed side settings in a stable position by tracking wear part abrasion.

This creates a significant increase in crushing efficiency and also enables the use of wear parts for longer, with more profitability. In addition, it makes scheduling wear part replacement easier than ever.

The automatic control system can adapt the closed side settings in accordance with different feed conditions and keep the system in choke feed, creating more rock-on-rock crushing action and increasing profitability.

Today, technology is a part of every aspect of life, and our businesses are no exception. Aims to satisfy our customers’ needs completely because we know that client profitability pays dividends in higher trust and better customer relationships.

Meka cone crushers arrive to our customers complete with the automation system as standard, without any extra charge.

VERSATILE FOR HIGHER PROFITABILITY

Cone crusher is a very good example of our determination to gain customer trust in the field of crushing and screening equipment.

The solid structure required for crushing very hard materials allows the operators to employ the cone crusher for a wide range of applications, crushing everything from limestone to basalt. In addition, its versatility enables our customers to keep a high profit level in changing conditions.

The cone crusher’s optimised speed and improved crushing chamber design provides high productivity with less wear on parts, meaning a great savings in labour.

The adjustable crushing chamber can provide the required size of material, and is able to meet a variety of customer needs

Vertical Shaft Impact (VSI) crushers are designed to be used in secondary, tertiary or quaternary stage crushing.

The crushers are suitable for a wide range of applications including the production of high quality manufactured sand, well formed aggregates and industrial minerals

Cone crushers have been used as primary, secondary and tertiary crushers for quite a long time.

They are widely employed for crushing hard and abrasive materials in both the aggregate and mining industries.

Designed especially for the hardest material types, cone crushers are one of the best choices for crushing river gravel, basalt and granite, along with abrasive materials in the mining industry

Mobile crushing and screening and vertical shaft crusher groups are no different from stationary analogues in terms of performance, operational characteristics and operational costs, with the added advantage of providing a compact, solid and easy setup.

Most of our machines from our product range can be manufactured on mobile chassis, except high-tonnage crushers that exceed the allowed load on axles and can’t be granted road permission.

Designed especially for the hardest material types, Meka cone crushers are one of the best choices for crushing river gravel, basalt and granite, along with abrasive materials in the mining industry like iron, chrome, magnesite and copper ores.

The robust design and high-grade cast steel body of our cone crushers provide the strength and stability necessary for crushing extra-hard materials while ensuring low maintenance costs.