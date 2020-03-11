Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Concrete Batching Plants

Concrete Batching Plants
March 11, 2020
Concrete Batching Plants are used for manufacturing of high-quality concrete in a variety of construction applications, like buildings, roads, bridges, airports and many others.

Offers a wide range of Ready Mix Concrete Batching Plants along with Concrete Mixers.

Mobile, Compact and Stationary rmc plants can be configured as special solutions for different kinds of concrete types, like Roller Compacted Concrete, Road Concrete, Extra Heavy Concrete, Fiber Reinforced Concrete and others, according to the customers’ specific requests.

Single Shaft, Twin Shaft and Planetary Concrete Mixers will cover a wide range of needs and add flexibility to manufacturing process.

Also offers different components and options for concrete industry that increase performance, add flexibility, improve accountability and operational characteristics.

Ready Mix Concrete Plants

Ready Mixed Concrete Batching Plants are employed in the vast production of high-quality concrete products for a variety of construction materials and uses.

Mobile, Stationary and Compact are some of the concrete equipment and models that can be used depending on the scope of the project, the construction topography and the preference of the customer. Personalised or custom designed concrete plant solutions can also be designed on demand.

https://www.mekaglobal.com/en/products/concrete-batching-plants
