Crown Equipment Launches Small Footprint Lift Truck That’s Big on Operator Comfort

NEW BREMEN, Ohio (March 10, 2020) – Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, today introduced a new line of small footprint LPG lift trucks – the C-G Series Cushion Tire 3,000-4,000 lb. – designed for easy maneuvering and operator comfort in manufacturing, warehouse and beverage operations with limited space.

“Crown C-G series forklifts are space-savers for customers with limited floor space, and at the same time they are space-givers for lift truck operators who appreciate extra room to freely, efficiently and safely drive their machines,” said Rob Chaney, C-G Series marketing product manager.

The 37-inch-wide C-G chassis – about five to six inches narrower than the chassis of a typical 4,000 to 7,000 lb. forklift – allows C-G Series forklifts to nimbly navigate tight rack storage aisles. Chaney added that the new model economizes on space for end users that utilize floor space to block stack. The truck also is well-suited for tight manufacturing areas and small businesses, such as breweries, that have limited space.

Available in 3,000-, 3,500- and 4,000-lb. capacities, the new lift truck comes with a choice of masts, with a range of lift heights, from 78 to 236 inches.

The operator compartment offers a spacious floorboard and strategic pedal placement to allow operators to easily pivot their foot from accelerator to brake, and to the inching pedal.

“And because C-G forklifts are equipped with an electronic switch parking brake, they don’t have a parking brake handle, giving operators even more room to move freely,” Chaney said. “Combined with the low step height, grab bar, extra headroom and sculpted seat deck, this makes entry and exit easy for operators.”

Other operator comforts include the tilting and telescoping steering column, standard adjustable suspension seat, USB ports, and the standard reverse travel handle and horn button, which add to the comfort and safety of reversing with a load, allowing the operator to keep hands inside the forklift.

The new lift truck is powered by a 4-cylinder, 2-liter LP engine with powershift transmission. The 50.6 HP engine includes a selectable economy mode and top speed control.

The truck frame, heavy cast iron steer axle and powertrain are rugged enough for transporting product outdoors between plants over concrete and black top surfaces. Several tire options are available.

An optional heavy-duty cooling package is available for heavy-use applications and for operation in high ambient temperatures.

The C-G Series’ oil-cooled disc brakes, covered by a five-year/10,000-hour warranty, are sealed to keep out dirt and contamination. “This feature cuts down on maintenance and is another plus for operator comfort,” Chaney said. “The brakes are always running in an oil bath to cool them and provide consistent pedal pressure, which means longer-lasting brakes and less operator fatigue.”

For ease of maintenance, C-G forklifts provide easy access for routine upkeep such as fluid checks and replacement. And the forklift’s convenient electronic air filter minder provides an on-dash warning when the air filter is plugged.

About Crown Equipment Corporation

Crown is one of the world’s largest material handling companies with a reputation for award-winning product design, advanced engineering and technology, and superior after-sale service. Crown’s business philosophy utilizes vertically integrated processes to design, manufacture and distribute forward-thinking, innovative solutions that improve customers’ productivity and operating efficiency. Crown produces a broad range of forklifts as well as automation and fleet management technologies.

The company’s global headquarters is located in New Bremen, Ohio, USA, with regional headquarters in Australia, China, Germany and Singapore. Its employees number more than 16,100 worldwide. Crown operates a service and distribution network that exceeds 500 retail locations in over 80 countries. To learn more about Crown’s ideas for helping customers advance the productivity of their operations, visit crown.com.

