MODEX 2020: Frequency inverter for decentralized installation features washdown protection

Engineered for harsh environments—including those with airborne contaminants and food processing applications with frequent washdowns—Lenze has released the new i550 protec decentralized frequency inverter. Displayed in booth 4419, the unit is protected with an IP66/NEMA 4X rated enclosure and is designed for use with motors powering conveyor belts, fans, pumps, main drives, and lifting units.

“The device’s housing allows it to be mounted outside the protection of a sealed control cabinet,” explained Darrow Hanesian, director of product management, who noted that the new device is an expansion of the company’s i500 frequency inverter line.

Offered with a power range up to 100 horsepower (75 kilowatts), the inverter supports all low voltages, from 120 to 600 volts, Hanesian said.

“The device can be outfitted with a keypad or a wireless control with a range of 300 feet, making it ideal for installations with limited space or accessibility,” he added.

Additionally, the i550 protec supports IO-Link communication for easy integration of sensors and actuators distributed in an application into the master control level. This supports the exchange of process, asset, or parameterization data. The unit can alternately be connected to a variety of common fieldbus interfaces.

“Lenze is committed to giving our customers exactly the solution they need, so—like all our products—the i550 protec can be customized with a variety of options that match the application,” Hanesian continued. “These range from different communication choices to swappable memory modules to safety functions, such as safe torque-off.”