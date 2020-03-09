Modex 2020: Beckhoff Automation introduces new MDR controller, Unix-based operating system

Beckhoff Automation’s EP7402 controller for motor-driven roller (MDR) conveyors made its North American debut today at the Modex 2020 show.

This compact product is smaller than most other controllers on the market because it has been engineered to withstand any exposure and does not need a protective casing. It measures 174 mm by 60 mm by 36.5 mm (6.9 inches by 2.4 inches by 1.4 inches). It also simplifies wiring, using one cable to connect one controller to the next. Furthermore, inputs/outputs for such thing as bar code readers, safety equipment, and vision systems can be easily added.

Beckhoff also introduced an alternative operating system for its PC-based controls. Historically Beckhoff Automation has used the Windows operating system to program its controls. The automation technology company broke from that tradition at the Modex 2020 trade show today when it introduced its new TwinCat/BSD automation system, which uses Berkley Software Distribution, a Unix-based operating system. Many of Beckhoff’s customers had told the company that they would prefer a non-Windows-based solution.