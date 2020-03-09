Global Personal Care Packaging Market Suppliers Projected to Gain Notable Growth till 2023

Personal Care Packaging Market Suppliers Overview

The global Personal Care Packaging Market Suppliers is gaining traction from several sectors such as shampoos, cosmetics, body creams, soaps, and oil & toiletries. The personal care packaging industry has several types to offer as well like boxes, pumps, bottles and others. Its impact on the global Personal Care Packaging Market Suppliers would be substantial and could scale a valuation of USD 35.20 billion by 2023. Market Research Future’s (MRFR’s) report on the Personal Care Packaging Market Suppliers has a detailed analysis of factors that can assist the market in growth.

The personal care packaging industry is expected to witness substantial growth due to worldwide surge in intake of beauty and cosmetics product. This can be attributed to the increasing disposable income that is taking place due to rapid urbanization. People are now opting more for healthy living style which is influencing choices and this, in return, is bound to impact the Personal Care Packaging Market Suppliers. At the same time, its high durability can provide added thrust to the market for further expansion. But strict regulations may hamper the personal care packaging industry in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The global Personal Care Packaging Market Suppliers comprises a host of key players. This includes names like

Saint-Gobain S.A.(France)

Amcor Limited (Australia)

Ampac Holdings, LLC (U.S.)

Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Ardagh Group (Luxembourg)

WestRock Company (U.S.)

Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)

Mondi Group (Austria)

AptarGroup (U.S.)

Albéa Services S.A.S.(France)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

HCT Packaging Inc.( U.S.), and others.

Market Segmentation

The global Personal Care Packaging Market Suppliers has been segmented in terms of material, application, and product.

By material, the market includes metal, plastic, glass, and others. The market is led by the plastic segment and is predicted to remain the same over the forecast period. The growth and standings of the plastic segment is due to the hygienic and convenience features it offers.

By product, the market segments into tubes, cans, jars, pouches, bottles, and others.

By application, the market comprises fragrances, skin care, cosmetics, bath & shower, and others. Over the years, a considerable rise has been noticed in the cosmetic industry, one which will have a positive impact over the global Personal Care Packaging Market Suppliers.

Regional Analysis

The global Personal Care Packaging Market Suppliers is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The Asia Pacific region leads the global Personal Care Packaging Market Suppliers. The regional market is expected to remain in the lead over the forecast period as well. The expanding range of product in personal care based on e-retailing and affordability are majorly pushing the need for packaging in the industry. Due to the increasing disposable incomes of consumers, they have increased their spending on premium quality personal care products. Add to this, the increasing percentage of manufacturing facilities for personal care goods and items in the Asia Pacific region is also pushing the growth of the market.

Elsewhere, the European regional market is projected to grow during the forecast period with the highest CAGR. In Europe, the personal care products industry is witnessing heavy investments on R&D activities. Increasing R&D activities is making companies lay focus on manufacturing products in accordance to the gender, age, ethnicity, geography and climate, health, wellbeing, and lifestyle of individuals. This is stimulating a positive growth in the European Personal Care Packaging Market Suppliers.

