Material Innovation in Packaging Industry to Expand Plastic Bottle Closures Market

Plastic Bottle Closures are extensively used in the packaging industry for sealing commodities. It restricts the air to get inside the container. Thus, extending the shelf life of the product. In this report by Market Research Future (MRFR), it has been revealed that the global Plastic Bottle Closures market is supposed to expand at 5.2% CAGR over the prognosis period 2017 to 2023. The valuation of the global market is estimated to reach USD 65.12 Bn by the close of the forecast period.

The market has steadily mushroomed into a formidable entity in the past few years owing to the high demand for food & beverages and chemical industries. Increasing application in home care products along with cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries is further anticipated to boost the global market growth. Elevated demand for childcare products is projected to work in favor of the global market. A factor that cannot be ignored is that the disposable income has risen significantly in developing regions, a fact that gives ammunition to the overall market growth.

Rexam PLC (U.K)

AptarGroup Inc. (U.S.)

Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.)

RPC Group Plc. (U.K.)

Amcor Limited (Australia)

Crown Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Guala Closures Group (Italy)

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), and BERICAP GmbH Co. & KG (Germany)

are some of the key players of the Plastic Bottle Closures market.

On the basis of material, the Plastic Bottle Closures market has been segmented into plastic, metal, and others.

Based on type, the Plastic Bottle Closures market has been segmented into caps, closures, corks, stoppers, cans, and others.

On the basis of End-User, the Plastic Bottle Closures market has been segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, automotive and others.

This report on the global Plastic Bottle Closures market by MRFR includes a regional assessment that covers the following segments - Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World (Row). These regional segments are also analyzed on the level of countries for providing an impactful intelligence. Asia Pacific, among these regions, is expected to lead the global market. Rising hygiene concerns and rise in standard of living have led to a shift from unpackaged to packaged food products. It is supposed to drive the growth of the Plastic Bottle Closures market in the region. Increasing growth rate of the end-user industries is also projected to catalyze expansion of the regional market in the nearby future. Moreover, the growth of the pharmaceutical industry is also poised to influence the regional market favorably.

