Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Brandon Graham to Service Center Manager in Montgomery, Alabama

LEXINGTON, S.C. (March 5, 2020) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Brandon Graham has been promoted to service center manager in Montgomery, Alabama.

Graham has more than five years of experience at Southeastern’s West Atlanta, Georgia service center, starting his career as a front-line leader. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager.

“Brandon’s character, integrity and love of serving others is evident in the energy he brings to Southeastern,” said Seth Fetzer, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “We’re looking forward to seeing Brandon excel in his new position and the guidance he will provide to our team at the Montgomery service center.”

Graham and his family are excited to move to Montgomery and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

