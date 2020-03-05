Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Ascent On-Demand Recognized by Yanfeng Automotive Interiors with the Supplier Excellence – Customer

Ascent On-Demand Recognized by Yanfeng Automotive Interiors with the Supplier Excellence – Customer
March 5, 2020
No Comments

Ascent Global Logistics announced today that Ascent On-Demand, its air and ground expedite solution team, has been recognized by Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, the world’s largest supplier of automotive interiors, with its coveted Supplier Excellence – Customer Satisfaction Award. The award, which honors suppliers for their commitment to excellence, was presented to Ascent On-Demand at Yanfeng’s annual awards ceremony.

“We are exceptionally proud to be recognized by the Yanfeng team, especially since this is our first year of partnership,” said Tom Stenglein, President of Ascent On-Demand. “This accolade showcases our team’s steadfast commitment to the delivery of outstanding performance and customer satisfaction. We are extremely proud of our team for their integrity, elite performance and customer-first mentality.”

This award marks the 33rd premium performance-related award Ascent Global Logistics has received.

About Ascent Global Logistics

Ascent Global Logistics is an asset-light U.S. based global logistics provider that specializes in Domestic, International and On-Demand solutions. Committed to providing customized logistics solutions, premium customer service and state-of-the-art technology tools to help clients accelerate their climb to supply chain excellence, Ascent Global Logistics is your partner for peak logistics performance. For more information, please visit the Ascent Global Logistics website, www.ascentgl.com.

https://ascentgl.com/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
3PL/Outsourcing Global Logistics Supply Chain Management
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

6123031236001_poster_20200303

Easy pieces

Channel: DCV-TV Channel 2
TTI efficiently distributes billions of small parts each year from its new distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing