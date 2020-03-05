Ascent On-Demand Recognized by Yanfeng Automotive Interiors with the Supplier Excellence – Customer

Ascent Global Logistics announced today that Ascent On-Demand, its air and ground expedite solution team, has been recognized by Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, the world’s largest supplier of automotive interiors, with its coveted Supplier Excellence – Customer Satisfaction Award. The award, which honors suppliers for their commitment to excellence, was presented to Ascent On-Demand at Yanfeng’s annual awards ceremony.

“We are exceptionally proud to be recognized by the Yanfeng team, especially since this is our first year of partnership,” said Tom Stenglein, President of Ascent On-Demand. “This accolade showcases our team’s steadfast commitment to the delivery of outstanding performance and customer satisfaction. We are extremely proud of our team for their integrity, elite performance and customer-first mentality.”

This award marks the 33rd premium performance-related award Ascent Global Logistics has received.

