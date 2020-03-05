Tracking Smart Labels Market to Quadruple by 2021 at a Whopping CAGR

Tracking Smart Labels Market Overview

The growing retail sector and increased security concerns related to anti-theft are the key drivers of Tracking Smart Labels market. With the rapid growth of retail and manufacturing sector, the demand for Tracking Smart Labels has gone up in merchandise and asset tracking. This is backed by the unique features of Tracking Smart Labels such as re-programmability, simultaneous identification, real time tracking and usage across various industries which have led to the growth of the global Tracking Smart Labels market. Managing a huge variety of perishable item demands for sophisticated systems that can give complete information as and when needed. And here is where the innovative technology of Tracking Smart Labels can come in to play giving product information with speed, accuracy, and efficiency at a shorter timeframe.

Acknowledging the traction, the market is vibrating with currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global Tracking Smart Labels market is estimated to perceive a humongous growth by 2021 registering a fabulous CAGR throughout the forecasted period (2016 – 2021).

Key Players

The market is driven by some of the leading players including

Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd.

CCL Industries Inc.

Checkpoint Systems Inc.

Display data Ltd.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Sato Holdings Corporation

Willian Frick & Company

Smartrac N.V.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Intermec Inc.

ASK S.A.

Graphic Label Inc.

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Muhlbauer Holding Ag & Co. Kgaa Alien Technology Inc.

Segmentations

The global Tracking Smart Labels Market is segmented into four key dynamics;

By Types : RFID, Electronic Shelf Label, and Sensing Label, among others.

By Applications : Electronic & IT asset, Retail, and Perishable goods, among others.

By End-use industries : Healthcare & pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing & Retail, Automotive, logistics, and FMCG among others.

By Region : North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

The Tracking Smart Labels market in the Asia Pacific region is witnessing a rapid expansion stage due to the growing markets in China, Japan, and India. The wide adoption of these labels across the manufacturing sector is the key force driving the market growth in India and China, and placing these countries at the leading positions contributing the market growth in the region.

The APAC market of Tracking Smart Labels has been valued substantially which is expected to grow further by the end of the forecast period. Besides, the rapid economic growth allowing substantial investments in the retail sector along with the growing manufacturing industries and the security concerns rising alongside induce the demand for Tracking Smart Labels.

North American region closely following the market in the APAC is emerging as one of the lucrative markets for Tracking Smart Labels. Technological advancement and increased adoption of Tracking Smart Labels across various industry verticals are some of the key driving forces substantiating the market growth. Simultaneously, augmented demand & availability of quality Tracking Smart Labels is driving the growth in the region.

The European region is another promising market for Tracking Smart Labels and is expected to witness a fabulous growth during the review period. The increasing adoption of Tracking Smart Labels by small and medium scale businesses and increasing number of data centers is stimulating the market growth in the region.

