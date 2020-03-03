RightHand Robotics expands in Europe

Robotic picking solutions developer RightHand Robotics is expanding its business in Europe with the opening of a sales and development office in Frankfurt, Germany, the company said today. The firm has also named industry veteran Jon Schechter to lead the operation as its head of Europe.

The move will help RightHand build on current and potential business in the region, the company said.

“RightHand has been assessing market opportunities and meeting with prospects and potential partners in Europe for several years now. Many European firms already manage their inventory using tote systems that are ready to automate with RightPick, our piece-picking solution,” said Schechter, who spent 10 years designing robotic fulfillment centers for e-commerce and retail distribution as part of Kiva Systems and Amazon Robotics.