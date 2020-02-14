Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Industry Analysis, Outlook, Business Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Market Highlights

In sprinkler irrigation, water is sprinkled on the agricultural land and crops, similar to rainfall. The Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market accounted for approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. These systems have gained popularity among the farmers owing to the uniform application of water to the crops, which increases the yield. Growing concerns regarding water scarcity are encouraging the use of these systems, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the sprinkler irrigation systems market. Moreover, governments in various countries are undertaking activities to promote water management, which is contributing to the growth of the global sprinkler irrigation systems market.

On the basis of type, the Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market has been segmented into center pivot, lateral move, solid set, and others. The center pivot segment accounted for a dominant share of the global market in 2018. Labor requirement is less in center pivot irrigation, which is fueling the growth of the segment. However, the solid set segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ease and widespread application of water through solid set is projected to boost its growth. Moreover, the growing demand for solid sets in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the segment in the coming years.

By crop type, the global sprinkler irrigation systems market has been segregated into cereals, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. The cereals segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2019 owing to the large-scale production of cereals across the globe. However, the oilseeds and pulses segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for oilseeds.

In terms of mobility, the global sprinkler irrigation systems market has been bifurcated into stationary and towable. The stationary segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2019 owing to the widespread use of traditional stationary sprinkler irrigation systems across the globe. However, the towable segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to their convenience. The towable sprinkler irrigation systems eliminate the need to farm around the sprinkler risers, which increases the adoption of towable sprinkler irrigation systems.

Key players in the global sprinkler irrigation systems market are Lindsay Corporation (US), Valmont Industries Inc. (US), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), Rivulis (Israel), Netafim Limited (Israel), The Toro Company (US), Rinke Manufacturing Co., Inc. (US), Nelson Irrigation Corporation (US), T-L Irrigation Company (US), Antelco Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Mahindra EPC Ltd. (India), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Irritec S.P.A. (Italy), Hunter Industries Inc. (US), and Access Irrigation Ltd. (UK).

In term of region, the global sprinkler irrigation systems market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the global sprinkler irrigation systems market owing to the high adoption rate of sprinkler irrigation systems by farmers. In North America, the US is projected to hold a major market share. Growing concerns about water scarcity in various European countries is majorly contributing to the growth of the sprinkler irrigation systems market in the region. However, the market Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Various government initiatives to promote sprinkler irrigation systems, especially in developing countries of the region, are expected to drive the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.

