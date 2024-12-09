Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Amazon to release new generation of AI models in 2025

“Amazon Nova” catalog includes range of GenAI tools from quick & inexpensive to premier products for complex reasoning tasks.

AI generated drawing of a dinosaur in a teacup
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffDec 09, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Logistics and e-commerce giant Amazon says it will release a new collection of AI tools in 2025 that could “simplify the lives of shoppers, sellers, advertisers, enterprises, and everyone in between.”

The launch is based on “Amazon Nova,” the company’s new generation of foundation models, the company said in a blog post. Data scientists use foundation models (FMs) to develop machine learning (ML) platforms more quickly than starting from scratch, allowing them to create artificial intelligence applications capable of performing a wide variety of general tasks, since they were trained on a broad spectrum of generalized data, Amazon says.

The new models are integrated with Amazon Bedrock, a managed service that makes FMs from AI companies and Amazon available for use through a single API. Using Amazon Bedrock, customers can experiment with and evaluate Amazon Nova models, as well as other FMs, to determine the best model for an application.

Calling the launch “the next step in our AI journey,” the company says Amazon Nova has the ability to process text, image, and video as prompts, so customers can use Amazon Nova-powered generative AI applications to understand videos, charts, and documents, or to generate videos and other multimedia content.

“Inside Amazon, we have about 1,000 Gen AI applications in motion, and we’ve had a bird’s-eye view of what application builders are still grappling with,” Rohit Prasad, SVP of Amazon Artificial General Intelligence, said in a release. “Our new Amazon Nova models are intended to help with these challenges for internal and external builders, and provide compelling intelligence and content generation while also delivering meaningful progress on latency, cost-effectiveness, customization, information grounding, and agentic capabilities.”

The new Amazon Nova models available in Amazon Bedrock include:

  • Amazon Nova Micro, a text-only model that delivers the lowest latency responses at very low cost.
  • Amazon Nova Lite, a very low-cost multimodal model that is lightning fast for processing image, video, and text inputs.
  • Amazon Nova Pro, a highly capable multimodal model with the best combination of accuracy, speed, and cost for a wide range of tasks.
  • Amazon Nova Premier, the most capable of Amazon’s multimodal models for complex reasoning tasks and for use as the best teacher for distilling custom models
  • Amazon Nova Canvas, a state-of-the-art image generation model.
  • Amazon Nova Reel, a state-of-the-art video generation model that can transform a single image input into a brief video with the prompt: dolly forward.
ArticleTechnologyEditorial
amazonartificial intelligence
ArticleTechnologyEditorial
amazonartificial intelligence

The Latest

Manufacturing a Better Workplace
White Papers

Manufacturing a Better Workplace

chart of imports to US ports
Article

U.S. retailers spooked by twin threats of port strike, Trump tariffs

ONE containership with charging unit
Article

Container line ONE shows off portable shore power unit

More Stories

a right-size box being constructed around a product
Photo courtesy of Sparck Technologies

Packing up savings

Looking to get a better handle on your freight and transportation costs in the new year? It may be time to take a good, hard look at your packaging strategy and to consider switching from a standard approach to right-sized packaging, a process that utilizes automated, on-demand box creation.

Right-sizing solutions have been around for years, but experts say the industry is just now reaching a tipping point where value and savings can be seen in black and white—and where changes made inside the warehouse can make a big difference on the outside.

Keep ReadingShow less
1978 vintage Toyota forklift
Photo courtesy of Toyota

Age before beauty

As the workhorse of the warehouse, the forklift typically gets all the tough jobs and none of the limelight. That finally changed recently, when a 46-year-old truck made headlines by winning the “Oldest Toyota Forklift Contest.”

The contest was organized by Intella Parts LLC, a Holland, Michigan-based supplier of aftermarket forklift parts for Toyota as well as other brands like Yale, Taylor, CAT, and Hyster lift trucks. This year’s winner was a 1978-vintage Toyota 42-3FGC20, a gas-powered forklift built in Toyota’s factory in Takahama-shi, Aichi, Japan. Alexander Toolsie of Burlington, Ontario, submitted the winning entry and was awarded a $100 gift certificate for Toyota forklift parts at Intella and a $100 Visa gift card.

Keep ReadingShow less
Averitt Express trucking on the road

Averitt Express Charities contributed $100,000 to the Hurricane Helene disaster through its Averitt Cares for Kids program.

Photo courtesy of Averitt Express

Logistics gives back: November 2024

Motive, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered fleet management platform, has launched an initiative with PGA Tour pro Jason Day to support the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF). For every birdie Day makes on tour, Motive will make a contribution to the NSF, which provides support for warriors, veterans, and their families. Fans can contribute to the mission by purchasing a Jason Day Tour Edition hat at https://malbongolf.com/products/m-9189-blk-wht-black-motive-rope-hat.

MTS Logistics Inc., a New York-based freight forwarding and logistics company, raised more than $120,000 for autism awareness and acceptance at its 14th annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism. All proceeds from the June event were donated to New Jersey-based nonprofit Spectrum Works, which provides job training and opportunities for young adults with autism.

Keep ReadingShow less

Are we ready for the unthinkable?

On the eve of the second World War, American factories were at peak production, churning out cars, washing machines, building materials, and radios for both domestic consumption and export worldwide.

U.S. factories were so prolific and efficient that they easily pivoted to become the “arsenal of democracy,” a phrase President Roosevelt coined in December of 1940—a year before the U.S. entered the war. At that time, our factories had enough capacity to produce much of the materiel that Britain desperately needed to hold off German advances.

Keep ReadingShow less
warehouse filled with pallets and racks

CMA CGM funds warehouse for food aid groups

French freight anad logistics giant CMA CGM has opened a “Solidarity Warehouse” to support food aid organizations and meal distribution centers and will pay for much of the project through its charitable CMA CGM Foundation, the company said today.

Located in the company’s headquarters city of Marseille, the facility offers 54,000 square feet of storage space with the capacity to handle 3,200 tons of food. It also offers 5,400 square feet of office space, and 3,800 square feet of cold storage chambers that can accommodate 300 pallets of fresh and frozen products.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.