Agility Robotics to provide walking robots for German car company

Agility Robotics, the small Oregon company that makes walking robots for warehouse applications, has taken on new funding from the powerhouse German automotive and industrial parts supplier Schaeffler AG, the firm said today.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Schaeffler has made “a minority investment” in Agility and signed an agreement to purchase its humanoid robots for use across the global Schaeffler plant network.
The partners did not specify the value of that investment or the number of units that might be purchased. However, Schaeffler’s large size suggests it could be significant. Just last month, Schaeffler completed a corporate merger with fellow German automotive supplier Vitesco Technologies Group AG.
That newly combined entity will generate annual revenue of around $26 billion, employ a workforce of some 120,000, and serve its customers from more than 44 research & development (R&D centers and more than 100 production sites around the world. The new setup will include four business divisions: E-Mobility, Powertrain & Chassis, Vehicle Lifetime Solutions and Bearings & Industrial Solutions.
“In disruptive times, implementing innovative manufacturing solutions is crucial to be successful. Here, humanoids play an important role,” Andreas Schick, Chief Operating Officer of Schaeffler AG, said in a release. “We, at Schaeffler, will integrate this technology into our operations and see the potential to deploy a significant number of humanoids in our global network of 100 plants by 2030. We look forward to the collaboration with Agility Robotics which will accelerate our activities in this field.”
Agility makes the “Digit” product, which it calls a bipedal Mobile Manipulation Robot (MMR). Earlier this year, Agility also began deploying its humanoid robots through a multi-year agreement with contract logistics provider GXO.