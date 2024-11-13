Agility Robotics to provide walking robots for German car company

Q: How would you describe the current state of the packaging industry?

A: The packaging and e-commerce industries are rapidly evolving, driven by shifting consumer preferences, technological advancements, and a heightened focus on sustainability. The packaging sector is increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly materials to reduce waste, while integrating smart technologies and customizable solutions to enhance brand engagement.

The e-commerce industry continues to expand, fueled by the convenience of online shopping and accelerated by the pandemic. Advances in artificial intelligence and augmented reality are enhancing the online shopping experience, while consumer expectations for fast delivery and seamless transactions are reshaping logistics and operations.

In addition, with the growth in environmental and sustainability regulatory initiatives—like Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws and a New Jersey bill that would require retailers to use right-sized shipping boxes—right-sized packaging is playing a crucial role in reducing packaging waste and box volume.

Q: You came from the financial and equity markets. How has that been an advantage in your work as an executive at Sparck?

A: My background has allowed me to effectively communicate the incredible ROI [return on investment] and value that right-size automated packaging provides in a way that financial teams understand. Investment in this technology provides significant labor, transportation, and material savings that typically deliver a positive ROI in six to 18 months.

Q: What are the advantages to using automated right-sized packaging equipment?

A: By automating the packaging process to create right-sized boxes, facilities can boost productivity by streamlining operations and reducing manual handling. This leads to greater operational efficiency as automated systems handle tasks with precision and speed, minimizing downtime.

The use of right-sized packaging also results in substantial labor savings, as less labor is required for packaging tasks. In addition, these systems support scalability, allowing facilities to easily adapt to increased order volumes and evolving needs without compromising performance.

Q: How can automation help ease the labor problems associated with time-consuming pack-out operations?

A: Not only has the cost of labor increased dramatically, but finding a consistent labor force to keep up with the constant fluctuations around peak seasons is very challenging. Typically, one manual laborer can pack at a rate of 20 to 35 packages per hour. Our CVP automated packaging solution can pack up to 1,100 orders per hour utilizing a fully integrated system. This system not only creates a right-sized box, but also accurately weighs it, captures its dimensions, and adds the necessary carrier information.

Q: Beyond material savings, are there other advantages for transportation and warehouse functions in using right-sized packaging?

A: Yes. By creating smaller boxes, right-sizing enables more parcels to fit on a truck, leading to significant shipping and transportation savings. This also results in reduced CO 2 emissions, as fewer truckloads are required. In addition, parcels with right-sized packaging are less prone to damage, and automation helps minimize errors.

In a warehouse setting, smaller packages are easier to convey and sort. Using a fully integrated system that combines multiple functions into a smaller footprint can also lead to operational space savings.

Q: Can you share any details on the typical ROI and the savings associated with packaging automation?

A: Three-dimensional right-sized packaging automation boosts productivity significantly, leading to increased overall revenue. Labor savings average 88%, and transportation savings accrue with each right-sized box. In addition, material savings from less wasteful use of corrugated packaging enhance the return on investment for companies. Together, these typically deliver returns in under 18 months, with some projects achieving ROI in as little as six months. These savings can total millions of dollars for businesses.

Q: How can facility managers convince corporate executives that automated packaging technology is a good investment for their operation?

A: We like to take a data-driven approach and utilize the actual data from the customer to understand the right fit. Using those results, we utilize our ROI tool to accurately project the savings, ROI, IRR (internal rate of return), and NPV (net present value) that facility managers can then use to [elicit] the support needed to make a good investment for their operation.

Q: Could you talk a little about the enhancements you’ve recently made to your automated solutions?

A: Sparck has introduced a number of enhancements to its packaging solutions, including fluting corrugate that supports packages of various weights and sizes, allowing the production of ultra-slim boxes with a minimum height of 28mm (1.1 inches). This innovation revolutionizes e-commerce packaging by enabling smaller parcels to fit through most European mailboxes, optimizing space in transit and increasing throughput rates for automated orders.

In addition, Sparck’s new real-time data monitoring tools provide detailed machine performance insights through various software solutions, allowing businesses to manage and optimize their packaging operations. These developments offer significant delivery performance improvements and cost savings globally.