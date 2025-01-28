Adelante SCM and Magaya Release Report on the 2025 State of Digitization in Freight Forwarding

Miami, FL – January 28, 2025 – Magaya Corporation, the leading freight management platform for logistics service providers (LSPs), today released a report detailing the state of digitization in freight forwarding and the divide that presently exists between shipper expectations and forwarder capabilities.

In November 2024, independent research firm Adelante SCM and Magaya surveyed executives in the logistics services industry, as well as supply chain and logistics executives from manufacturing, retail, and distribution companies. The research found a substantial gap between what the shippers expect in terms of technological capabilities and what their logistics service providers currently offer.

“Shippers are clear in their expectations: they want visibility, ease of use, and fast response times from their LSPs. Those that fail to meet the technology expectations of their customers are highly likely to lose business moving forward, while the ones that meet or exceed customer expectations will grow and gain market share,” said Adrian Gonzalez, Adelante SCM CEO. “As one respondent shared, ‘we have some logistics partners who have best-in-class technology, while others lag behind with limited visibility and delays in messaging. We're actively working to rid ourselves of the latter.’”

Key findings of the report include:

●90% of shippers said that technological capabilities are extremely or very important when evaluating and selecting 3PLs/freight forwarders.

●Real-time shipment tracking, integration capabilities, and automated documentation and compliance were the top three most requested technological capabilities shippers want from their LSPs.

●Only 23% of the freight forwarders surveyed have digitized more than 75% of their overall business processes/transactions. Less than 40% are using a freight forwarding management system.

●Improving productivity/efficiency is the main driver for digitization among freight forwarder respondents, followed by improving customer experience and lowering costs.

Click here to download the report .

“This report highlights a critical gap between shipper expectations for digitization and what many forwarders currently deliver, which presents an incredible opportunity for forwarders to differentiate themselves, “ said Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. “By leveraging innovative solutions like the ones Magaya offers, forwarders of any size can not only close the gap, but exceed expectations with better visibility, ease of use, and faster service. There's plenty of room to compete for those willing to embrace smarter technology strategies.”

Adrian Gonzalez will join Magaya on February 25 at 2 P.M. ET for a deep-dive webinar to review the report findings and explore strategies forwarders can implement to close the expectation gap. Click here for more information.

About Adelante SCM

Adelante means “forward” or “move ahead” in Spanish. We chose this as our name because we are moving supply chain and logistics leadership forward by making it easier for industry professionals to share ideas, knowledge, and advice with each other. Our services include Talking Logistics, an online video talk show and blog featuring thought leaders and newsmakers in the supply chain and logistics industry. And Indago, a community of supply chain and logistics practitioners who are committed to sharing practical knowledge and advice with each other in a trusted and confidential manner — while giving back to charitable causes that make an extraordinary difference in lives every day. Visit adelantescm.com to learn more.

About Magaya

Magaya, the number one freight management platform for logistics service providers, is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers’ success and don’t hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.