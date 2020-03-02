Home > Technology > BluJay Solutions acquires Expedient Software

BluJay Solutions acquires Expedient Software

Purchase of Australian logistics software firm broadens BluJay's customs and forwarding business, expands presence in Asia-Pacific region.

By DC Velocity Staff

Logistics and transportation software provider BluJay Solutions has acquired Australian logistics software firm Expedient Software, the company said today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Melbourne, Expedient provides customs and forwarding software for the logistics market in Australia and New Zealand. The deal expands BluJay's customs and forwarding technology offering as well as its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Expedient serves couriers, multinational logistics companies, and mid-market freight forwarders in the region. The company will integrate with the global BluJay team, which has Asia-Pacific offices in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, and India, BluJay's leaders said.

"This region, Australia and New Zealand in particular, represents a significant market for global trade," Doug Surrett, chief strategy officer at BluJay Solutions, said in a statement announcing the deal. "Joining forces with Expedient not only expands our customs connectivity in these countries but also demonstrates our commitment to serving multi-national companies and domestic forwarders in this region."

