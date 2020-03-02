Home > Transportation > American Trailer Rental Group acquires Advantage Trailer Leasing

American Trailer Rental Group acquires Advantage Trailer Leasing

Deal expands rental fleet company's footprint to Texas, adding locations in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and Longview.

By DC Velocity Staff

American Trailer Rental Group (ATRG) has acquired Advantage Trailer Leasing, expanding the rental fleet company's business into Texas, the company said today.

ATRG is a family of companies operating under the Meisler Trailer Rental, Fleet Trailer Rental, and First in Trailer Service (FITS) brands, with operations in Louisville, Kentucky; Evansville Indiana; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Walton, Kentucky; Cincinnati, Ohio, and Kansas City, Kansas. The Advantage acquisition adds locations in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and Longview, Texas, company leaders said.

The deal marks ATRG's fourth acquisition since June 2017 and gives the firm a total of 10 locations and a rental fleet approaching 13,000 units. The company provides storage, cartage, and over-the-road trailers as well as other portable storage options.

