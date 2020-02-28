Home > Omnichannel > Retail sales to grow between 3.5% and 4.1% in 2020

Retail sales to grow between 3.5% and 4.1% in 2020

NRF says it expects another healthy year ahead, although the coronavirus and a politically charged election year remain "wild card" on the horizon.

By DC Velocity Staff

Retail sales are forecast to grow to more than $3.9 trillion in 2020, an increase of between 3.5% and 4.1%, according to data from the National Retail Federation (NRF), released this week.

NRF said the fundamentals of the economy remain strong and that the group expects a healthy 2020, although "wild cards" such as the coronavirus outbreak and a politically charged election year could have an effect on the outlook.

Preliminary results show that 2019 retail sales grew 3.7% compared to 2018, to $3.79 trillion. That total includes online and other non-store sales, which were up nearly 13% to $777.3 billion. The numbers exclude auto dealers, gas stations, and restaurants.

Of the expected $3.9 trillion in sales this year, NRF says online sales should grow between 12% and 15% to between $870.6 billion and $893.9 billion. The group said it expects the economy to gain between 150,000 and 170,000 jobs per month this year, compared to an average 175,000 in 2019, and that unemployment should remain around 3.5%. Gross domestic product is forecast to grow 1.9%, down from preliminary estimates of 2.3% growth in 2019.

"The economy is growing at a more modest pace, but the underlying economic fundamentals remain in place and are positive," NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. "Consumers remain upbeat and have the confidence to spend, and the steady wage growth that has come with the strong job market is fueling their spending. The state of the consumer is very healthy."

Resources Mentioned In This Article National Retail Federation

More Videos » Omnichannel Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : Retail sales to grow between 3.5% and 4.1% in 2020">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.