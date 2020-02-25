Home > Transportation > The Amazon threat: part 2

The Amazon threat: part 2

Traditional retailers need to consider how they will compete against Amazon's growing logistics network, says Morgan Stanley analyst.

By DC Velocity Staff

Ravi Shanker, executive director at Morgan Stanley, came to the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) Link2020 supply chain conference to warn attendees about Amazon.

"Now before you say, 'Ravi, welcome to 1995,' let me clarify," quipped Shanker. "I am not talking about the e-commerce threat, I am talking about the logistics threat."

Since 2015, Amazon has been very thoughtfully building out an end-to-end logistics network, focusing on densely populated urban ZIP codes while using partners such as the U.S. Postal Services to handle delivery in rural areas.

According to Shanker in 2019, Amazon moved half of its packages, 2.5 billion boxes, in house. "[Amazon Logistics] will be larger than all FedEx by this year and UPS by 2022," he predicted.

Furthermore, according to Shanker, Amazon was able to accomplish this feat using a fleet a fraction a size of the other companies'. Nor has the company finished investing in logistics. Shanker says Amazon plans to quadruple the size of its fleet in the next two to three years. With this type of scale, Shanker predicts that Amazon will be able to provide one-day delivery anywhere in the U.S. for under $5 per box.

Shanker believes that one of the reasons why Amazon is building out this vast logistics network is that it plans to take a page from Amazon Web Services' playbook and provide logistics services.

"How are you going to compete on a cost basis?" Shanker asked attendees. "The last thing you want to do is pay Amazon to use unused space on their truck."

Resources Mentioned In This Article Amazon.com

More Videos » Transportation Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : The Amazon threat: part 2">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.