Descartes acquires Peoplevox

Deal strengthens the logistics software firm's e-commerce fulfillment and warehouse management capabilities.

By DC Velocity Staff

Canadian logistics software company Descartes has acquired United Kingdom-based Peoplevox for approximately $24.5 million, the company said today.

Peoplevox provides cloud-based e-commerce warehouse management solutions (eWMS) to customers around the world. Its web-based eWMS and e-commerce fulfillment solutions help customers connect to web store front ends and manage the pick-and-pack process through to parcel delivery and shipment. Customers include direct-to-consumer brands, e-commerce retailers, and traditional retailers with physical stores looking to enhance their online presence and meet omnichannel delivery needs, the company said.

The Peoplevox system helps customers "turn fulfillment into a competitive advantage," according to Jonathan Bellwood, Peoplevox founder and now vice president of industry solutions at Descartes.

"By combining with Descartes, we see an opportunity to extend our market reach and integrate with complementary technologies to manage the full lifecycle of domestic and cross-border e-commerce shipments," Bellwood said in a statement announcing the deal.

Descartes' CEO Edward Ryan said the acquisition complements the company's previous investment in e-commerce fulfillment solutions, including its 2017 purchase of ShipRush and its 2015 purchase of Oz Development. Ryan said the latest acquisition "adds density and domain expertise to what is an increasingly important area of our business—ecommerce."

