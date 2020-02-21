Home > Transportation > TLSS to acquire GRC Trucking

TLSS to acquire GRC Trucking

Deal expands TLSS' logistics capabilities, strengthens operations near New Jersey hub.

By DC Velocity Staff

Transportation and Logistics Systems Inc. (TLSS), will acquire GRC Trucking, Inc. (GRC), the company said today. The deal is expected to close March 31 and the purchase price will be paid via TLSS common stock, the company also said.

Florida-based TLSS is a logistics and transportation company specializing in e-commerce fulfillment, last mile-delivery, two-person home delivery, and line-haul services for online retailers through its subsidiaries PrimeEFS, LLC and ShypDirect, LLC. New Jersey-based GRC specializes in import/export ocean and rail intermodal and drayage shipping. GRC is a strategic fit, TLSS leaders said, pointing to its geographic proximity to both the PrimeEFS and ShypDirect New Jersey hub, which will improve asset utilization, reduce fuel and facility costs, and help reduce other expenses.

"We are very excited about the prospect of joining forces with the GRC team, a company with a successful 30-year track record in the industry," John Mercadante, TLSS president, said in a statement announcing the acquisition. "GRC is expected to add another exciting dimension to our growing business, providing revenue enhancement, diversification and multiple opportunities for growth."

Resources Mentioned In This Article Transportation & Logistics Systems, Inc. (TLSS)

More Videos » Transportation Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : TLSS to acquire GRC Trucking">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.