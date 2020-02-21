Home > Transportation > FMCSA releases initial data from drug and alcohol clearinghouse

FMCSA releases initial data from drug and alcohol clearinghouse

Electronic database identifies nearly 8,000 substance abuse violations in first weeks of operation.

By DC Velocity Staff

Government officials released initial data from the Commercial Driver's License Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse today, revealing nearly 8,000 substance abuse violations since the database became operational January 6.

Administered by the Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), the clearinghouse is an electronic database that tracks commercial drivers' alcohol and drug violations. The clearinghouse has more than 650,000 registrants, officials said.

"We've seen encouraging results from the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, but there's still work to do to ensure we identify more drivers who should not be behind the wheel. The clearinghouse is a positive step, and the agency continues to work closely with industry, law enforcement, and our state partners to ensure its implementation is effective," FMCSA Acting Administrator Jim Mullen said in a prepared statement.

The database is part of government and industry efforts to improve safety on the roads and combat the nation's opioid crisis, officials said. There is no cost to register for the clearinghouse; drivers do not have to immediately register but must do so in response to an employer's request. Those required to register, according to FMCSA, include:

Employers of commercial driver's license (CDL) and commercial learner's permit (CLP) holders, or their designated service agents, and medical review officers who report drug and alcohol program violations that occurred on or after January 6, 2020;

Employers or their designated service agents who conduct required queries which inform them whether prospective or current employees have drug and alcohol program violations in their clearinghouse records. Employers must purchase a query plan before conducting queries in the clearinghouse-query plans must be purchased from the FMCSA clearinghouse website only;

Drivers who respond to employer consent requests or would like to view their clearinghouse record when applying for a job; and

Substance abuse professionals who report on the completion of driver initial assessments and driver eligibility for return-to-duty testing for violations committed on or after January 6, 2020.

Information on the clearinghouse is available via the FMCSA website, https://clearinghouse.fmcsa.dot.gov.

