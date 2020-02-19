Home > Robotics > Geek+ opens California office for its warehouse robots

Geek+ opens California office for its warehouse robots

Chinese company follows expansion plan following 2018 venture capital backing.

By DC Velocity Staff

Chinese warehouse robotics provider Geek+ has launched its Americas operations with a new office in San Diego, California, that will focus on robotic warehouse and smart factory projects, the firm said Tuesday.

To guide that expansion, the company also said it has hired former Mattel and amazon.com inc. executive Mark Messina as chief operating officer (COO) and Rick DeFiesta—a veteran of Honeywell, Daifuku Wynright, and Siemens Dematic—as business development and partnership director. Kevin Guo, formerly head of service at Geek+, leads the Americas team as General Manager.

The expansion follows the company's pledge to expand international sales of its artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled logistics robots after landing a $150 million investment from the private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC in 2018.

Geek+ calls itself the "the largest logistics robotics solutions provider globally," pointing to its 200 projects and 10,000 robots delivered worldwide. The company has more than 800 employees including 400 research and development engineers in offices across China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Germany, and the UK. The U.S. now joins that list.

Resources Mentioned In This Article Geek+

More Videos » Robotics Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : Geek+ opens California office for its warehouse robots">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.