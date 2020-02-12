Home > Strategy > Dachser expands footprint in South America

Dachser expands footprint in South America

Global logistics company opens sales office in Argentina's Mendoza wine region, capitalizing on growing demand for Argentine wine.

By DC Velocity Staff

Global logistics firm Dachser has opened a sales office in Argentina's Mendoza wine region to support growing worldwide demand for the region's products, company leaders said.

Germany-based Dachser said its U.S. subsidiary, Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics, will use the new office to enhance its "vineyard-to-shelf" supply chain capabilities, which include warehousing, air freight, full container loads, multi-shipment consolidation, and temperature-controlled containers, among other services. The location will also help the company capitalize on anticipated market growth. Argentine wine exports to the United States totalled more than $212 million in 2018, the company said. Demand continues to increase in the U.S., as well as in the United Kingdom, Spain, and elsewhere, Dachser also said.

"Our presence in the Mendoza region highlights our commitment to the Argentine wine industry and its specific transportation and logistics requirements," Eduardo Fernandes, Country Manager of Dachser Argentina, said in a statement announcing the new location. "By having an office in the Mendoza region close to local producers, we have the unique ability to offer customized supply chain solutions that create value and a competitive edge."

Beyond wine, the location will also support a broad range of import and export shipments in the region.

Resources Mentioned In This Article Dachser

More Videos » Strategy Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : Dachser expands footprint in South America">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.