Year-end cargo volume up 4% at Port of New York and New Jersey

Port marks record year, moving more than 7.4 million TEUs, officials report.

By DC Velocity Staff

The Port of New York and New Jersey is celebrating a record-setting 2019, port officials said today.

The port processed 7.47 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last year, a 4.1% increase compared with 2018, when the port surpassed the 7 million TEU-mark for the first time. Imports reached 3.8 million TEUs in 2019, up 2.6% compared to 2018, and exports reached 3.7 million TEUs, up 5.6% compared to the year-earlier period.

December results were weaker. Total volume fell 4% to 584,743 TEUs while imports fell nearly 9% to 290,508 TEUs. December exports were up 1.1% to 294,235 TEUs.

Rail volume finished the year on a high note, posting a 3% increase compared to 2018, officials said. December rail volume rose by 4.9% over the year-earlier period.

