Home > Transportation > Air freight meets high fashion

Air freight meets high fashion

DHL aircargo facility hosts "enviro-fashion" show.

By DC Velocity Staff

It's not every day that the worlds of fashion and air freight collide. But in early January, fashion-show producer and supermodel Jessica Minh Anh (pictured above) was spotted touring a hangar operated by international shipping specialist DHL Express U.S. at New York City's John F. Kennedy airport.

Anh was at the airport not to catch a flight but rather to prepare for an "enviro-fashion" show that took place at DHL Express's Kennedy Gateway facility on Feb. 6. Designed to promote the globally sustainable supply chain, the "J Winter Fashion Show 2020" premiered a number of new fashion collections while highlighting the modern "upcycling" and delivery process in a creative and sustainable way, according to DHL, which hosted the event. The show followed previous eco-themed fashion events held atop the Hoover Dam, at the Gemasolar power plant in Spain, and aboard the Race for Water solar-wind-hydro-powered vessel.

As for why she chose to partner with DHL for the event, Anh said it was all about the company's eco-credentials. "Since shipping and logistics is such a big part of the fashion industry, I believe it is crucial to minimize environmental impacts by using green logistics solutions," she said in a release. "What drew me to DHL is its great commitment to sustainability. From optimizing transport routes and rolling out alternative-fuel vehicles to operating energy-efficient warehouses, DHL is reducing transport related CO 2 emissions. It is important for me to partner with a company that prioritizes the health of our planet."

Resources Mentioned In This Article DHL

More Videos » Transportation Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : Air freight meets high fashion">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.