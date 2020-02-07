Home > Transportation > Drive XPO app tops 100,000 users, company says

Demand for visibility, connectivity drives truckers' interest in mobile app.

By DC Velocity Staff

XPO Logistics said this week its Drive XPO mobile app continues to gain steam with truckers, claiming that 100,000 drivers downloaded the app in 2019.

The app gives drivers on-the-road access to the transport and logistics company's XPO Connect digital freight marketplace, which is used by more than 40,000 individual carriers, the company said. Drivers use the app to access tools that help them source loads based on time, place, freight, and equipment type. XPO's proprietary algorithms analyze spot rates, driving conditions, and other factors that affect bid decisions, the firm said. In addition, a virtual counter-offer feature lets shippers and carriers negotiate in real time.

XPO launched the app in 2017.

"... Carriers are excited to get such a high level of visibility for their business," XPO Logistics President Troy Cooper said in a statement. "Drivers give the app high marks for ease of use and proactive income opportunities, like backhauls that reduce empty miles. These are all reasons behind the rapid adoption we're seeing."

Drivers can download the free app from the iOS and Android stores.

