Material Handling February 7, 2020

BYD expands with California forklift center

Electric vehicle maker says 50,000 square-foot facility will be up and running later this year.

By DC Velocity Staff

Electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is expanding its North American business, adding a forklift center in Southern California, set to open later this year.

Los Angeles-based BYD is a division of Chinese firm BYD Co. Ltd. Company leaders said they plan to open a 50,000 square-foot facility in Rancho Dominguez, Calif., dedicating to building BYD forklifts. The facility will include warehouse, office, and training/demonstration space.

The announcement marks a continued expansion of the company's North American business. In January, BYD signed a dealer agreement with Livonia, Mich.-based Integrity Lift Services to sell and service its battery-powered forklifts in Southeast Michigan.

