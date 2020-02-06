Home > Omnichannel > Consumers reveal love/hate relationship with Amazon

Consumers reveal love/hate relationship with Amazon

Nearly a quarter of consumers have negative feelings about Amazon's effect on retail and the environment—but they buy from the online giant anyway, Convey survey shows.

By DC Velocity Staff

U.S. consumers have a love/hate relationship with online retail giant Amazon.com, with nearly a quarter saying they buy from Amazon despite having negative feelings about the company's impact on retail and the environment, according to a recent survey by logistics technology firm Convey.

The Austin, Texas-based company surveyed 2,000 U.S. consumers and found that one in four have negative feelings about Amazon's impact on the retail industry and the environment, and that two out of three would consider abandoning Amazon if it weren't for free shipping. The survey also found that package theft remains consumers' greatest concern when it comes to delivery.

Key survey findings, according the researchers, include:

One in four Americans (24%) have negative feelings about Amazon's impact on the retail industry, but 21% of those shoppers said they still buy at least 50% of all their goods on Amazon;

27% of respondents said they feel very or somewhat negative about Amazon's impact on the environment, yet more than one in four of those respondents said they still buy at least 50% of all their goods on Amazon;

47% of respondents said they do at least a quarter of their shopping on Amazon, and more than 1 in 5 (23%) said they buy more than half of all their goods on the site;

Fast and free shipping is far and away the top reason people shop at Amazon, selected by 80% of respondents;

25% said they would not use Amazon at all if they had to pay for shipping, and 4 in 10 (39%) said they were unsure-meaning that close to two thirds (64%) of shoppers would consider buying elsewhere if free shipping were not offered;

Consumers are slightly more flexible when it comes to delivery speed, with 12% saying arrival within one to two days is essential for them to continue using Amazon, and more than half (55%) saying they would still use the site if deliveries arrived in three to four days, as long as shipping was free;

When it comes to delivery concerns, package theft remains the biggest worry for American shoppers (30%);

The second biggest concern was 'I may have to return my item' (14%).

"Retailers know that the delivery experience is a critical piece of the e-commerce puzzle, and this survey proves just how important it really is," Kirsten Newbold-Knipp, Convey's chief growth officer, said in a statement announcing the findings February 5. "This groundbreaking study shows how a positive delivery experience translates into loyalty and sales-and can even overcome negative perceptions about a brand. In 2020, retailers need to pay careful attention to delivery, not just speed and cost, but also keeping their shipping promises and proactively communicating along the way."

Resources Mentioned In This Article Amazon.com

Convey

More Videos » Omnichannel Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : Consumers reveal love/hate relationship with Amazon">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.