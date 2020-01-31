Home > Transportation > CARB launches clean off-road equipment voucher program

CARB launches clean off-road equipment voucher program

$44 million project aims to put clean freight equipment at California ports, rail yards, airports and warehouses.

By DC Velocity Staff

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has launched a $44 million project to help speed deployment of zero-emission freight equipment at the state's ports, rail yards, airports, and warehouses, the agency said today.

The Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE) offers vouchers of up to $500,000 per vehicle for businesses interested in buying or leasing clean, heavy-duty, off-road equipment through the program, according to CARB. Equipment includes zero-emission terminal tractors, railcar movers, and transport refrigeration units, among others. Additional funding is available for facilities that deploy clean technology in communities overburdened by pollution and for infrastructure connections, the agency also said.

CARB kicked off the program at the Port of San Diego today. The CORE program is part of the state's ongoing efforts to reduce reliance on vehicles powered by fossil fuels.

