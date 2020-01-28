Home > Technology > Roambee raises $15.2 million in funding round

Roambee raises $15.2 million in funding round

Logistics technology firm to expand and accelerate deployment of on-demand shipment and asset monitoring solutions.

By DC Velocity Staff

Logistics technology firm Roambee has raised $15.2 million in a new round of funding led by Swiss investment firm Anchor Group, the company said today.

Other investors include Intuitive Ventures, logistics conglomerate Jebsen & Jessen, Indonesia-based wireless service provider Telkomsel, and industrialist Anant Singhania. Silicon Valley-based Roambee, which provides technologies that help shippers monitor and automate their supply chains, will use the funding to expand operations and accelerate sales globally, the company said.

Roambee's sensor logistics platform uses IoT sensors to collect data, artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver insights and foresights, and robotic process automation (RPA) to automate operations within the enterprise, officials said.

"This one-of-a-kind technology combination is set to power the digital enterprise of the future and Roambee is on the forefront of it today," company officials said in a statement announcing the funding.

Roambee has more than 200 customers with operations in Brazil, Mexico, India, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates. Customer industries include pharmaceuticals and food and beverage, the firm said.

"Customers begin by using our service as an early warning system to eliminate disruptions and reduce risks in their supply chain," Roambee's CEO Sanjay Sharma said in a statement. "We then extend our value proposition by providing insights and foresights to streamline and optimize their operations. Anchor's investment is a strong validation of our technology and our team."

Resources Mentioned In This Article Roambee

More Videos » Technology Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : Roambee raises $15.2 million in funding round">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.