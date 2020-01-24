Home > Transportation > C.H. Robinson launches innovation incubator

C.H. Robinson launches innovation incubator

Robinson Labs combines logistics, technology, and data science expertise to develop personalized solutions to shippers' logistics challenges, company says.

By DC Velocity Staff

Transportation and third-party-logistics (3PL) giant C.H. Robinson has launched C.H. Robinson Labs, an innovation incubator that will use the company's logistics, technology, and data science expertise to develop personalized projects for customers' supply chain challenges, the company said Thursday.

Through Robinson Labs, customers can collaborate with more than 1,000 data scientists, developers, and engineers to create technology solutions that address their logistics challenges. Tom Gagnon, C.H. Robinson's vice president of analytics and data science, will lead the program, which includes the company's data science teams in Minneapolis, Silicon Valley, and Warsaw, Poland, the firm said.

Proven solutions will be scaled and rolled out to C.H. Robinson's 124,000 customers and 76,000 carriers, the firm also said.

