BluJay says link with project44 will help users optimize supply chains

Integration adds real-time data and predictive analytics to cloud-based TMS, firms say.

By DC Velocity Staff

Logistics and transportation software vendor BluJay Solutions will link its transportation management system (TMS) product with software from supply chain technology vendor Project44 in a move to provide greater real-time visibility data to its users, the firms said today.

According to Holland, Michigan-based BluJay, the alliance will help empower companies to optimize their supply chains for the future across multiple industries and verticals in North America and Europe. More specifically, the partnership combines BluJay's cloud-based TMS product with project44's ability to provide supply chain professionals with real-time, high-fidelity data and predictive analytics, the partners said.

The move is the latest integration by Chicago-based project44 with other transportation technology platforms, following tie-ups with German business software giant SAP SE, freight payment solutions company U.S. Bank, commercial insurance agency Reliance Partners, and the truckload, logistics, and intermodal company J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

BluJay has also been busy developing more data-rich products, such as building an integration with the online truck brokerage Convoy and launching a monthly "Freight Market Index" report for shippers, carriers, and industry professionals. The company also brought on new leadership in 2019, naming JDA Software Group Inc. executive Andrew Kirkwood as its new CEO.

