Home > Transportation > Nolan Transportation Group acquires Eagle Transportation

Nolan Transportation Group acquires Eagle Transportation

Deal expands Atlanta-based Nolan's cold chain logistics services.

By DC Velocity Staff

Freight broker and third-party logistics provider (3PL) Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) has acquired cold chain logistics specialist Eagle Transportation LLC, the company said today. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands Atlanta-based NTG's nationwide supply chain solutions offering, the company said. Mississippi-based Eagle is a freight broker specializing in temperature-controlled shipping. Eagle will continue to serve existing customers and carriers while introducing a broader range of solutions from NTG, the company said.

NTG specializes in truckload and less-than-truckload services as well as expedited, partial, refrigerated, drayage, and intermodal services. Its carrier base consists of roughly 30,000 independent carriers.

Resources Mentioned In This Article Nolan Transportation Group

More Videos » Transportation Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : Nolan Transportation Group acquires Eagle Transportation">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.