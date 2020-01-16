Home > Omnichannel > NRF: 2019 Holiday retail sales up 4%

NRF: 2019 Holiday retail sales up 4%

2019 holiday season surpass 2018 levels to hit $730.2 billion; online and other non-store sales were up nearly 15%.

By DC Velocity Staff

Holiday retail sales grew 4.1% in 2019 to reach $730.2 billion, according to National Retail Federation (NRF) data released today. The total includes online and other non-store sales of $167.8 billion, which were up 14.6% compared to 2018. NRF's numbers exclude automobile dealers, gas stations, and restaurants.

The results are nearly double the growth seen in the 2018 holiday season and underscore the strength of the consumer economy heading into 2020, NRF officials said.

"This is a consumer-driven economy, and by any measure, the consumer has put the economy in a solid position for continued growth. This is a strong finish to the holiday season, and we think it's a positive indicator of what's ahead," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement.

December retail sales were up a seasonally adjusted 0.5% compared to November and up 6.7% unadjusted, NRF also said. NRF's numbers are based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

