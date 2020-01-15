BYD expands material handling business

Electric vehicle maker adds dealer agreement with Michigan-based Integrity Lift Services.

By DC Velocity Staff

Electric vehicle maker BYD has expanded its material handling business, signing a dealer agreement for its electric battery-powered forklifts with Livonia, Mich.-based Integrity Lift Services, the company said today.

Integrity Lift Services is a family-owned company serving Southeast Michigan, including the Detroit area. The firm provides material handling equipment products, parts, and service.

BYD is a division of China-based electric vehicle maker BYD Co. Ltd. Based in Los Angeles, the North American division sells a variety of products, including forklifts powered by lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, a type of rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

"This agreement gives BYD a presence in the southeast Michigan market and brings our products to a new audience," Terry Rains, director of BYD North America's Forklift Division, said in a statement. "With their wealth of material handling industry experience, Integrity'sowners Jeff and Susan Carnahan are a great fit for BYD."

