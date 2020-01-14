Home > Strategy > Logistics gives back

Logistics gives back

Here's our monthly roundup of some of the charitable works and donations by companies in the material handling and logistics space.

By DC Velocity Staff

Phoenix-based transportation company Stewart Transport purchased an "Everyday Heroes" Kenworth T680 heavy-duty truck (in photo above) during a live auction in May to benefit Truckers Against Trafficking, a nonprofit that trains truck drivers and rest-stop employees to assist in the recognition and reporting of human trafficking. The winning bid netted a $162,000 donation to the nonprofit, the largest single donation ever made to the organization.

Nigerian logistics company Gig Logistics (GIGL) has launched the Back-2-School Giveaway, an initiative to provide backpacks filled with school supplies to children living in low-income communities in Ghana. GIGL, which recently opened its first branch in Ghana, is collaborating with NGO Aim Higher Africa in the effort, which was rolled out in Accra in September with a total of 1,000 school bags distributed to local residents.

Three Raymond sales and service centers— Raymond Handling Concepts Corp., Raymond Handling Solutions, and Handling Systems —joined forces to raise a total of $15,370 for breast cancer awareness during their sixth annual Pink Pallet Jack Project online auction in October. Each supplier donated a pink Raymond 8210 powered pallet jack that was auctioned off on eBay, with the proceeds split evenly between the New York-based Tina Fund and the California-based HERS Breast Cancer Foundation and Breast Cancer Angels. Winning bids were submitted by transportation companies J&K Trucking and Prism Logistics and forklift battery supplier Motive Energy, with their donations going toward assisting patients recovering from breast cancer treatments.

Transportation and logistics services giant XPO Logistics Inc. has partnered with nonprofit breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen in the fight to end breast cancer. To raise awareness of Komen's mission, XPO has added Komen's iconic pink running ribbon logo to company trucks. The company says XPO employees also participate in the nonprofit's Race for the Cure events each year.

Joseph Tillman, founder of educational development company TSquared Logistics, along with 13 other logistics leaders, participated in century (100-mile) bike rides around the country to raise funds to fight type 1 diabetes (TID) this year. In total, the 14 "Logistics Leaders for T1D Cure" team members raised $75,000 for the cause in 2019. The team has raised over $200,000 since 2016.

