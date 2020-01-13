Home > Material Handling > Toyota Material Handling launches energy solutions platform

Toyota Material Handling launches energy solutions platform

Suite of services addresses sustainability concerns with solutions that help cut maintenance costs, lower electric utility bills, reduce forklift downtime, and optimize battery charging efficiency.

By DC Velocity Staff

Toyota Material Handling has launched an energy solutions platform designed to help customers cut costs and optimize the efficiency of their material handling equipment and overall operations, the company said today.

Toyota Industrial Energy Solutions is a suite of offerings that includes on-site consultation, environmental support, battery and alternative energy sources, chargers and accessories, and service and repair, the Columbus, Indiana-based company said. As part of the program, Toyota forklift dealers can perform energy studies to help customers improve efficiency and overall operational productivity, the company also said.

The goal is to help customers reduce maintenance costs, lower electric utility bills, reduce forklift downtime, and optimize charging efficiency.

"This is the next step on our journey to become a full-line provider of innovative, sustainable energy solutions for the material handling industry," Toyota Material Handling Senior Vice President Tony Miller said in a statement announcing the program.

The company also said that its latest UL-rated lithium-ion battery lineup is a key part of its alternative energy solutions offering.

"Toyota is the first and only manufacturer in the industry to obtain UL-E and UL-EE certification for the combination of lift truck and lithium-ion batteries on a sit-down counterbalanced forklift," the company said, referring to standards that permit the use of equipment in environments designated as explosive or hazardous. "Over 50 lithium-ion battery solutions have now been tested and approved by Toyota for use across its electric forklift lineup."

Resources Mentioned In This Article Toyota Material Handling USA

More Videos » Material Handling Videos

Join the Discussion

After you comment, click Post. If you're not already logged in, you will be asked to log in or register.

Feedback: What did you think of this article? We'd like to hear from you. DC VELOCITY is committed to accuracy and clarity in the delivery of important and useful logistics and supply chain news and information. If you find anything in DC VELOCITY you feel is inaccurate or warrants further explanation, please ?Subject=Feedback - : Toyota Material Handling launches energy solutions platform">contact Chief Editor David Maloney. All comments are eligible for publication in the letters section of DC VELOCITY magazine. Please include you name and the name of the company or organization your work for.